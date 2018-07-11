Sessions out less than 24 hours after midterms

Jeff Sessions resigned as U.S. attorney general Wednesday at the request of President Donald Trump. Session’s departure was expected after he took heavy criticism from Trump for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The president ;indicated in September that Sessions’ future in the administration was in doubt, but allies reportedly encouraged Trump not to fire Sessions until after the midterm elections. The attorney general’s resignation letter made clear his departure was not entirely voluntary. “At your request, I am submitting my resignation,” he wrote to the president.

Sessions was a U.S. senator from Alabama before being appointed attorney general. Trump tweeted Wednesday that Matthew G. Whitaker, Sessions’ chief of staff, would serve as acting attorney general. “We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well!” Trump said. “A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, complimented his former GOP colleague’s service in a tweet: “Thx to AG Jeff Sessions for his service to our country both leading the [Department of Justice] & in the US Senate serving the ppl of Alabama I‘ve enjoyed working with him for decades. He is a true public servant + I appreciate his friendship.”