Sessions loses Alabama GOP Senate runoff

Alabama Republicans picked former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville as their nominee for Senate over former Attorney General Jeff Sessions who had held that seat for 20 years. President Donald Trump endorsed Tuberville after Sessions recused himself in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Tuberville will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.

What were the other key results from Tuesday? Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, won the state's Democratic primary to challenge incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, who ran unopposed. In Texas, Air Force veteran MJ Hegar defeated state Sen. Royce West and will challenge Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the general election.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.