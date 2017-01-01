Sessions’ job appears safe despite Trump’s dissatisfaction

The simmering dispute between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions flamed up again this week when the president again took to Twitter to vent his frustration over his pick for the country’s top lawman. But White House watchers suggest Sessions’ job isn’t quite as precarious as it seems. Trump’s advisers have repeatedly warned him not to fire Sessions until special counsel Robert Mueller wraps up his investigation into Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election. “There’s no doubt he’s complained about him, there’s no doubt he has some grievances,” Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday when asked about the pair’s troubled relationship. “I don’t know they’ve aired them out yet. He’s not going to fire him before this is over. Nor do I think he should.” Sessions was one of the president’s earliest supporters in Congress during the campaign, but the president quickly lost patience with him when he recused himself from the Russia investigation after media reports revealed he’d had contact with the Russian ambassador prior to the election. Sessions insisted the meetings didn’t involve Trump, but to avoid any appearance of impropriety, he opted to distance himself from the probe. Many of Sessions’ former Republican colleagues in the Senate support his decision to recuse himself from the Russian investigation, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, warned he would not hold hearings for a new attorney general should the president fire Sessions.