Series of bombs kills at least 20 in Somalia

At least 20 people died in a Friday extremist attack in Somalia when four car bombs went off outside a hotel in Mogadishu, the capital city. Suicide bombers detonated the first two bombs outside the Sahafi Hotel, opposite the police force’s Criminal Investigation Department, police Capt. Mohamed Ahmed told Reuters. Ahmed said extremists detonated the third bomb remotely, and security forces killed four gunmen who attempted to enter the hotel through a hole in its wall. A fourth bomb struck later as health responders worked to assist the injured.

At least 17 people sustained injuries, and authorities expect the death toll to rise. Al-Qaeda–linked extremist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on its Adalus radio station.