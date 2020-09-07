Seoul mayor found dead

After one of South Korea’s most important elected officials disappeared on Thursday, hundreds of police officers and firefighters searched for more than seven hours using dogs and drones. They found Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon dead on Friday in the northern hills of the city. The third-term mayor was a former human rights lawyer and a potential presidential candidate. He was 64.

What led to Park’s death? Local television stations reported on Wednesday that a secretary from his office told police that Park had sexually harassed her. Park cleared his schedule and called in sick on Thursday. He left home, and his daughter called police five hours later. Authorities said they found no evidence of a homicide but gave no further details about how he died.

