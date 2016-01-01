Senators say Russia interfered to help Trump campaign

The Senate Intelligence Committee said Wednesday it had concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to bolster President Donald Trump’s chances of winning. The finding contradicts that of a House panel that said last month the Russian meddling did not favor Trump over Hillary Clinton. The Senate’s investigation is ongoing, but Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Mark Warner, R- Va., the committee’s leaders, shared interim findings with the public. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s separate inquiry into Russian election interference officially wraps up its first year Thursday. “Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History … and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction,” Trump tweeted Thursday.