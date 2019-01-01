Senators push to temporarily reopen government
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/25/19, 11:01 am
WASHINGTON—With the partial government shutdown reaching its 35th day Friday and about 800,000 federal workers missing another round of paychecks, the Senate is once again scrambling to negotiate a funding compromise. After two competing bills aimed at alleviating the shutdown failed to muster enough support on the Senate floor Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., met with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to discuss how to break the stalemate. Senators on both sides of the aisle raised the possibility of reopening government agencies for three weeks to pay federal workers while lawmakers find a permanent solution.
President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House he might support such a move but only if it included a “prorated down payment” for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. He also said that if lawmakers refused, he had “other alternatives” to get funding for the wall.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters she would not support any move that required a “big” down payment. Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman said Democrats “will not support funding for the wall, prorated or otherwise.”
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said Thursday that House Democrats were preparing a new border security package that might roll out Friday. It is expected to include $5.7 billion—the same amount Trump has requested for the wall—for border security such as fencing, technology, personnel, or other measures.
My Two CentsPosted: Fri, 01/25/2019 01:19 pm
As someone who has lived through several government shutdowns, but thankfully not this one, I cannot figure out how "shutting" the government down has anything to do with what they are arguing about. Each shutdown has resulted in BACK PAY for the furloughed workers (for not working) once the furlough is lifted. Whether the politicians are bellowing about budget, or screeching about a wall, the end result has always been the same. The workers don't have money now, but they will get back pay, if history is any indication. It means the government is losing money at a rapid pace, because the workers aren't working, but they will be paid for not working. The "essential" workers ARE working and getting paid.
Trump offered a compromise which was turned down by the democrats.
The democrats were talking about funding for the border, but NOT the wall, which Trump has said he will NOT agree to.
The children need some adult intervention. Shut down the playground!!