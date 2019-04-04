Senators debate fallout of rule change
by Harvest Prude
Posted 4/04/19, 11:03 am
WASHINGTON—After changing Senate rules Wednesday, Republicans are countering criticism that the move represents a troubling trend toward weakening the power of the minority party in Congress. The Senate voted 51-48 Wednesday to limit debate on nominations for lower-level federal courts and executive appointments, a change that will speed confirmation of President Donald Trump’s nominees. The new rules allow a simple majority in the Senate to break a filibuster of a nominee’s confirmation after two hours instead of 30. The change will not apply to White House appointees to the Cabinet, Supreme Court, or appellate courts.
Democrats unanimously opposed the measure, arguing it compromised one of the few tools available to the minority party. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the change a debasement of the tradition of an empowered minority, saying, “The majority, by taking yet another step to erode that legacy, risks turning this body into … a place where the brute power of the majority ultimately rules.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., argued that Democrats “started this whole thing” by overusing filibusters to obstruct and delay the president’s agenda. “I don’t think anybody ought to be seized with guilt over any institutional damage being done to the United States Senate,” he added.
Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mike Lee of Utah voted against the measure. Lee said he was concerned that revising the rules could lead to lowering the filibuster time on legislation, a change that would give the majority sweeping power. “One reason they call this the ‘nuclear option’ is once it’s set in motion, it can be difficult to control,” Lee said.
In the last decade, the Senate has deployed the so-called nuclear option multiple times to give the majority party more power. Senate rules established in 1917 required a two-thirds majority to end a filibuster. The Senate reduced that number to 60 in 1975, and in 2013 Democrats lowered it to 50 for all executive nominations except to the Supreme Court. In 2017, Republicans changed the rules so Supreme Court nominations only need a simple majority vote to end a filibuster.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 04/04/2019 03:06 pm
Looks to me like this change is suited to the times we live in. The Dems willingly disregard common sense, good judgement, fair play, ordinary decency, normal morality, and long-standing tradition, rather than ever, ever appear to side with President Trump on even the smallest matter.
It is unfortunate that our side must also frequently abandon civility and reason, but it is the age of “play rough or lose!”
It is not understandable to me that some who claim to be on the conservative side will frequently prefer to bow to the Dems even on such vital matters as protecting the unborn and national security, rather than “dirty their hands” fighting the Dems with the Dems’ own methods.
Or perhaps those are not actually conservatives, but rather, infiltrators doing their deceptive work of undermining us while pretending to be part of us. Are you hearing me, some who regularly post here, constantly finding fault with our President while ignoring the evil of the other side?
news2mePosted: Thu, 04/04/2019 05:22 pm
I have to keep reminding myself that not all belong to God. John 10:26-28. If they belong to the world then they will say and do what the world tells them.
Trump isn't the best Pres. but at least he tries to do the right thing. I believe he has improved in some things. He's not a smooth talking forked tongue lawyer so he tweets too much. But I think those who are praying for him and with him might have given him a lot to think about.
news2mePosted: Thu, 04/04/2019 05:06 pm
When the GOP are in the minority there is only Dem power. They don't listen to the GOP. So the GOP can sit back and pretend they are working for their pay.
When the Dems are in the minority it seems they still feel they should control and sometimes they do.
Isn't it sad the Dems with the help of the meanstream media pretty much run this country?
They figured out how take total control of the Calif. legislature. They changed the voting.
If they were in charge of the Senate right now they would probably change the way our country gets to vote. They flood the machine with Dem candidtates so the votes are spread thin and most likely one of the Dems would get the extra vote.
Nothing we can do about it with a do nothing Senate. All of DC is do nothing. Ok, they are working hard at Trump impeachment. I think they should do that on their own time without taxpayer money. But I'm sure they will give themselves overtime pay.