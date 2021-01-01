Senate votes to acquit Trump at impeachment trial

Seven Senate Republicans joined every Senate Democrat to vote against former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial on Saturday—not nearly enough to reach the two-thirds threshold of senators needed to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The vote was 57-43. A conviction would have required 67 votes.

What were the Republicans’ arguments? Republican senators gave different reasons to acquit in the days leading up to the vote. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said Trump had called for a “peaceful” protest prior to the riot and was “simply not guilty.” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said new evidence that the rioters had long planned to storm the Capitol hurt the case against Trump. Other Republicans believed the Senate lacked jurisdiction to convict a private citizen who was no longer president.

