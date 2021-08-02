Senate set to start impeachment trial

President Donald Trump’s legal team submitted a brief on Monday calling the impeachment effort “political theater.” The Senate will start the former president’s second impeachment trial on Tuesday. Trump’s lawyers will defend him from charges of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Do we know the schedule? The senators on Tuesday will start by debating and then voting on whether it is constitutional to prosecute a former president after he has left office. Opening arguments in the trial would begin on Wednesday at noon, with up to 16 hours per side for presentations. The trial will pause on Friday evening for the Jewish Sabbath and pick up again on Sunday. Trump has declined a request to testify.

