Senate sends border funding bill to House
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 6/27/19, 10:55 am
WASHINGTON—The GOP-controlled Senate rejected on Wednesday the House version of a bill to fund care for migrants on the southern border. Instead, the Senate passed its own bill with sweeping bipartisan support, 84-8.
The Senate version allocated $4.6 billion for military security, immigration judges, and increased payroll for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Neither version contains any money for a border wall or more ICE detention beds.
The Democratic-majority House bill, which earned 55 “no” votes in the Senate, designated no money for military security measures, and it increased restrictions on federal handling of migrants. “They had to drag their bill way to the left to earn the support of most Democrats,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said before the Senate voted on the bill. “As a result, the House has not made much progress toward actually making a law, just more resistance theater.”
House Democrats said Thursday they were working on an amended version of their bill. Congress has a ramped-up sense of urgency to act on immigration after recent reports detailed the poor conditions of migrants in Border Patrol custody, acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner John Sanders resigned after imploring the legislature for more funding, and a horrific photograph of a drowned migrant father and daughter went viral.
OldMikePosted: Thu, 06/27/2019 12:31 pm
“Resistance theater.”
Senator McConnell has given us an apt term for the current U.S. House of Representatives. They aren’t accomplishing much, if anything, that is beneficial to the People of the United States, their employers. Instead they posture and speechify, expressing their indignation that a non-politician businessman has the reins and is making progress on issues that have been stalemated or kicked to the next administration by decades of professional politicians.
President Trump is talking to North Korea, is sanctioning Iran, has reined in Planned Parenthood, has more Americans employed and most taking home more of their pay, has brought more attention to the immigration crisis—though of course the real solutions are not yet in sight, has appointed conservative Supreme Court Justices, has repudiated the United Nations Small Arms Treaty that directly contests our Constitution, and in general has given conservative Americans new hope to believe we are not yet being forced off the island.
Please feel free to disagree.