Senate reelects McConnell, Schumer as leaders

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate are sticking with the same leadership for another term. Senators on Wednesday chose Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to lead their respective parties. Both leaders were chosen by acclamation in closed-door caucus meetings.

House Republicans, now in the minority, are expected to elect a party leader later Wednesday, with Kevin McCarthy of California favored to win. House Democrats plan to elect a leader after Thanksgiving. Nancy Pelosi of California says she has enough support to gain another term as speaker, but a group of Democrats opposed to her leadership claim they have enough votes to block her.