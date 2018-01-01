Senate reelects McConnell, Schumer as leaders
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 11/14/18, 12:25 pm
Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate are sticking with the same leadership for another term. Senators on Wednesday chose Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to lead their respective parties. Both leaders were chosen by acclamation in closed-door caucus meetings.
House Republicans, now in the minority, are expected to elect a party leader later Wednesday, with Kevin McCarthy of California favored to win. House Democrats plan to elect a leader after Thanksgiving. Nancy Pelosi of California says she has enough support to gain another term as speaker, but a group of Democrats opposed to her leadership claim they have enough votes to block her.
Read more from The Sift
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.