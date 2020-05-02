Senate ready to vote on impeachment

WASHINGTON—The Senate is expected to acquit President Donald Trump on Wednesday, bringing to a close the impeachment proceedings formally launched by the U.S. House of Representatives four months ago. A conviction would require a two-thirds majority, and Senate Republicans have a 53-47 advantage over Democrats in a vote that is expected to follow mostly along party lines.

Has every lawmaker revealed how they will vote? Some moderate Democrats haven’t yet, including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama waited until Wednesday morning to announce he was voting to convict Trump. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is the only Republican who has not disclosed how he will vote. Other Democrats might vote to convict the president on just one of the two articles of impeachment. The vote is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EST.

Editor’s note: WORLD updated this report after its initial posting to note that Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama revealed how he would vote.