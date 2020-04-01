Senate re-ups payroll aid

The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday to replenish funds for small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Paycheck Protection Program, part of the $2 trillion economic rescue package, ran out of money on Thursday. The measure passed with no objections on a voice vote of those present.

What made it into the deal? The legislation designates an extra $310 billion for forgivable small business loans to help companies pay employees. It also gives $75 billion to hospitals, $25 billion to coronavirus testing, and $60 billion to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The House could vote on the bill as soon as Thursday.

