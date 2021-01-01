Senate prepares for majority changeover
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/19/21, 04:46 pm
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger certified the results in the state’s U.S. Senate runoff election. Once Democratic Sens.-elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff take their oaths on Wednesday, the chamber will be split 50-50 between the two parties, with Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote as vice president. Five of President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet appointees appeared before the Senate on Tuesday to start confirmation hearings.
What’s happening in the Senate? As outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., opened Tuesday’s legislative session, he promised a safe inauguration and blamed President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. “The mob was fed lies,” he said. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they used fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”
Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s report about how Georgia’s runoff results will affect the political landscape in the United States.
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Wed, 01/20/2021 12:03 am
McConnell is jumping on board with the narrative of the left and should be called out for the hypocrite he is. Did he ever recommend the impeachment of Biden, Harris, Pelosi, and the many other Democrats who actually did advocate violence- unlike Trump? No he never did! The attempt to impeach Trump is an attempt to prevent Trump from running again and many anti-Trumpers are jumping on board. Sadly, this could destroy the party as the Trump supporters get tired of the cowardly Republicans who will put a knife in your back so they can retain their seats of power feeding on the swamp!