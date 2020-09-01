Senate passes temporary government funding
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 9/30/20, 07:03 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump likely will sign a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. The Senate passed the measure on Wednesday just hours ahead of the midnight deadline. The resolution to fund the government through December cleared the House by a landslide last week.
Why isn’t Congress voting on a full budget? Republicans and Democrats have battled for months over a new coronavirus relief bill. Democrats want more than $2 trillion in subsidies to Americans hurt by the pandemic, while Republicans proposed a much smaller package. The continuing resolution lets Congress put off hammering out a full budget until after the election.
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a WORLD DIgital news reporter. He is a World Journalism Institute and Patrick Henry College graduate. Kyle resides in Purcellville, Va. Follow him on Twitter @kylezim25.