Senate passes temporary government funding

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump likely will sign a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. The Senate passed the measure on Wednesday just hours ahead of the midnight deadline. The resolution to fund the government through December cleared the House by a landslide last week.

Why isn’t Congress voting on a full budget? Republicans and Democrats have battled for months over a new coronavirus relief bill. Democrats want more than $2 trillion in subsidies to Americans hurt by the pandemic, while Republicans proposed a much smaller package. The continuing resolution lets Congress put off hammering out a full budget until after the election.

