Senate passes relief bill

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump is expected to sign the first major pandemic economic relief package, with a price tag of $104 billion. The Senate on Wednesday approved the deal by a vote of 90-8. The bill, which passed in the House last week, covers food aid, sick pay, unemployment insurance, and free testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

What happens next? Congress is not done legislating. While the House takes a one-week recess, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is expected to keep the upper chamber in town to begin negotiating with the Trump administration on the next phase of an economic stimulus plan. The White House has proposed $500 billion in direct payments to U.S. households that could begin April 6.

