Senate passes relief bill
by Harvest Prude
Posted 3/18/20, 05:29 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump is expected to sign the first major pandemic economic relief package, with a price tag of $104 billion. The Senate on Wednesday approved the deal by a vote of 90-8. The bill, which passed in the House last week, covers food aid, sick pay, unemployment insurance, and free testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
What happens next? Congress is not done legislating. While the House takes a one-week recess, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is expected to keep the upper chamber in town to begin negotiating with the Trump administration on the next phase of an economic stimulus plan. The White House has proposed $500 billion in direct payments to U.S. households that could begin April 6.
Dig deeper: Read Leah Hickman’s report on how hospitals and healthcare professionals are responding to ethical questions raised by the outbreak.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.