Senate passes major farm bill
by Kent Covington
Posted 12/12/18, 10:13 am
The Senate voted 87-13 Tuesday in favor of a sweeping agriculture bill that will fund key farm safety-net programs for the next five years. The House is expected to pass the measure soon and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature. The legislation sets agricultural and food policy and provides $400 billion dollars in farm subsidies, conservation programs, and food aid for the poor. It also legalizes the cultivation of industrial hemp, an initiative championed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. One thing the bill doesn't have: tighter work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), better known as food stamps. Trump championed the requirements, but they became a major sticking point during negotiations, and the bill ultimately passed with no changes to SNAP.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 12/12/2018 01:07 pm
While I’m sure the SNAP program (formerly Food Stamps) is vital assistance to many poor people, I suspect it also is abused by some who don’t actually qualify. I also suspect it is possible for some who aren’t truly needy to qualify legally. A number of times over the years I’ve witnessed people using food stamps or SNAP cards, who were expensively dressed, and who drove away in newer vehicles than I own.
But I'm sure any effort to tighten up requirements would get little traction.