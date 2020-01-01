Senate passes Iran war powers resolution

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Senate voted 55-45 to admonish President Donald Trump for the airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The resolution rebukes the president for taking military action without first seeking the approval of Congress and says lawmakers must authorize any further offensives.

What spurred the resolution? Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., introduced the resolution last month after the Trump administration notified congressional leaders about the drone strike after the fact. Republican Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Mike Lee of Utah, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Todd Young of Indiana joined Democrats to approve the measure on Thursday.

The resolution is expected to pass the House, but the president warned lawmakers against voting in favor of it on Wednesday and will almost certainly veto it. It is unlikely the Senate can muster the two-thirds vote necessary to overturn a veto.

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report on how the troubles in Iraq affect its Christian population.