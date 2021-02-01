Senate parliamentarian rejects minimum wage maneuver
by Tim Lamer
Posted 2/26/21, 08:11 am
Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough dealt a likely fatal blow to Democratic hopes for passing a $15 minimum wage this year. On Thursday, MacDonough ruled Senate Democrats may not use the budget reconciliation process to pass the increase in the minimum wage.
Why is that important? Budget reconciliation allows the Senate to bypass a filibuster, and Democrats are planning to use the process to pass their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. They had hoped to include the minimum wage hike in that bill. With MacDonough’s ruling, Democrats will instead need at least 10 Republican votes in the Senate to pass a $15 minimum wage bill. Republicans oppose the effort, pointing to a report from the Congressional Budget Office that the minimum wage hike would lead to 1.4 million job losses.
Comments
FuzzyfacePosted: Fri, 02/26/2021 09:34 am
So are Democrats saying they don't care about job losses. Or are they just saying they are for the $15 minimum wage for political purposes as long as they know it won't happen and put people out of work.
On a side note, with all the recent inflation a $15 minimun wage isn't as outrageous as it was 1,2, or 3 years ago. A few months ago I noticed that things that I had purchaced on Amazon a year earlier were consistantly priced about 10% higher.