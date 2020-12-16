Senate panel wrestles with election questions

The Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee said at a hearing on Wednesday he believes President-elect Joe Biden won the election, but Congress must still address Americans’ concerns about voter fraud. “When we have such a large percentage of the American population in both the 2016 and 2020 elections not accepting the results as legitimate, that’s a problem,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. “We need to fix that.” Democrats on the committee said the hearing only elevated groundless claims of voter fraud.

Did the two sides agree on anything? They both condemned threats made against election workers. Christopher Krebs, the top election official in the Trump administration until his firing last month, testified at the hearing under heightened security, said Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report on the questions raised in election-related lawsuits filed by President Donald Trump and his supporters.