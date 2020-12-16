Senate panel wrestles with election questions
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 12/16/20, 05:16 pm
The Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee said at a hearing on Wednesday he believes President-elect Joe Biden won the election, but Congress must still address Americans’ concerns about voter fraud. “When we have such a large percentage of the American population in both the 2016 and 2020 elections not accepting the results as legitimate, that’s a problem,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. “We need to fix that.” Democrats on the committee said the hearing only elevated groundless claims of voter fraud.
Did the two sides agree on anything? They both condemned threats made against election workers. Christopher Krebs, the top election official in the Trump administration until his firing last month, testified at the hearing under heightened security, said Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report on the questions raised in election-related lawsuits filed by President Donald Trump and his supporters.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Wed, 12/16/2020 05:37 pm
Silicon Valley bought the election for Biden through illegal means! It is time we call out the states with the screwed up election systems and demand Congress to not allow their electoral votes to count! Call your congressman and senators!
HANNAH.Posted: Wed, 12/16/2020 07:42 pm
Speaking of questions and "buying the election," it appears that the parent company of Dominion Voting Systems received funding through a subsidiary of UBS Bank. In addition, UBS is the subject of lawsuits regarding tax fraud, and UBS has links to former Presidents Obama and Clinton.
Unusual Fundraising Behind Dominion Ownership (theepochtimes.com)
UBS Fraud Reveals Ties With Clinton, Obama (theepochtimes.com)