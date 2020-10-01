Senate panel approves Barrett nomination

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee boycotted the vote to approve President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick in an attempt to delay the process. But Republicans unanimously voted Judge Amy Coney Barrett through on Thursday, keeping her on track for confirmation by the full U.S. Senate before Election Day.

Is she going to make it all the way? Despite Democratic attempts to push the vote until after Nov. 3, Barrett is almost certain to achieve confirmation at this point. Democrats didn’t show up for Thursday’s vote, instead displaying posters on their desks in support of the Affordable Care Act. Republicans on the panel changed the rules to avoid a requirement that two members of the minority party must be present to do business. The Senate plans to hold a weekend session ahead of a likely vote on Monday.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s analysis of Democratic attacks on the nominee.