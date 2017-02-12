Senate narrowly passes tax bill

Senate Republicans pushed through a nearly $1.5 trillion tax reform bill early Saturday morning. Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the Senate, announced the 51-49 vote, which was greeted by applause from Republicans. No Democrats cast votes in favor of the bill, and one Republican opposed it, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee. “Obviously I’m kind of a dinosaur on the fiscal issues,” said Corker, who fought against the bill and its potential to worsen the government’s accumulated $20 trillion in debt. President Donald Trump thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in a tweet, adding, “Look forward to signing a final bill before Christmas!” The Republican majority in the House passed a similar bill last month. The two chambers now must work together to craft a final compromise bill to send to the president for his signature.