Senate kicks off impeachment 2.0
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 2/09/21, 06:43 pm
National Guardsmen patrolled the tightly secured U.S. Capitol on the first day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. Senators began the proceedings by asserting with a 56-44 vote that they had the constitutional power to try a president after he leaves office. Trump faces a single count of incitement of insurrection on Jan. 6, the day a mob made up mostly of his supporters rioted at the Capitol.
What happened on Day One of the trial? House Democrats opened with a pre-produced video interspersing Trump’s remarks at a rally on Jan. 6 in Washington with footage of the riot. Impeachment managers said video provided evidence that the former president aimed a mob at the Capitol and incited insurrection. Trump’s attorneys said Democratic hatred of the former president fueled the impeachment. They called the Jan. 6 riot unconscionable but said Trump’s rhetoric did not incite it.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital's managing editor. She is a graduate of World Journalism Institute, the Missouri School of Journalism, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lynde resides with her family in Wichita, Kansas. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
HANNAH.Posted: Tue, 02/09/2021 10:17 pm
View the February 9, 2021, Senate session at https://www.c-span.org/congress/?chamber=senate. The defense begins (2:13:30) with Bruce Castor and continues (3:02:05) with David Schoen, who presented video (3:15:20) that illustrates how “Democratic hatred of the former president fueled the impeachment.” Mr. Schoen concluded (4:09:11) with a moving message from Abraham Lincoln's favorite poet: the end of Longfellow’s “The Building of the Ship.”
"Sail forth into the sea, O ship!
Through wind and wave, right onward steer! …
Thou, too, sail on, O Ship of State!
Sail on, O Union, strong and great! …
Our hearts, our hopes, our prayers, our tears,
Our faith triumphant o'er our fears,
Are all with thee, — are all with thee!"