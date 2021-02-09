Senate kicks off impeachment 2.0

National Guardsmen patrolled the tightly secured U.S. Capitol on the first day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. Senators began the proceedings by asserting with a 56-44 vote that they had the constitutional power to try a president after he leaves office. Trump faces a single count of incitement of insurrection on Jan. 6, the day a mob made up mostly of his supporters rioted at the Capitol.

What happened on Day One of the trial? House Democrats opened with a pre-produced video interspersing Trump’s remarks at a rally on Jan. 6 in Washington with footage of the riot. Impeachment managers said video provided evidence that the former president aimed a mob at the Capitol and incited insurrection. Trump’s attorneys said Democratic hatred of the former president fueled the impeachment. They called the Jan. 6 riot unconscionable but said Trump’s rhetoric did not incite it.

