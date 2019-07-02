Senate Judiciary Committee OKs Barr

WASHINGTON—The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance the nomination of William Barr, President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, to a final floor vote. The committee vote fell strictly along party lines, with all 12 Republicans approving the nomination and all 10 Democrats voting against it. The full Senate could vote on Barr’s confirmation as soon as next week.

Barr previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1993. The Senate confirmed him without opposition in 1991. If confirmed again, he will succeed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who resigned last year at Trump’s request, and take over for acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker

Democrats oppose Barr’s confirmation because has not promised to release publicly the eventual results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Barr said he would be as transparent as possible and share as much as is appropriate while also sticking to Justice Department regulations.