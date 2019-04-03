Senate has votes to block national emergency
by Harvest Prude
Posted 3/04/19, 11:31 am
WASHINGTON—An effort to block President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration for the situation at the U.S. border with Mexico looks likely to succeed in the Senate, with Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky becoming the latest Republican to say he will vote with Democrats. The resolution nullifying the national emergency sailed through the Democratic-majority House last week. The GOP-controlled Senate must consider it within two weeks, with the measure needing only a simple majority to pass.
In a column posted by Fox News Sunday night, Paul said he supports better border security but not the president’s unilateral action: “I think he’s wrong, not on policy, but in seeking to expand the powers of the presidency beyond their constitutional limits.”
The president declared a national emergency on Feb. 15 to fulfill his campaign promise to construct a border wall. The emergency would allow Trump to access about $3.5 billion to add to funds already appropriated by Congress and pulled from other sources for border security.
Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina also have said they will vote to terminate the national emergency. Paul’s decision means Trump likely will use the first veto of his presidency, but neither chamber is likely to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn it. In the House, 55 Republicans would have to vote with Democrats against the president to reach the necessary 290 votes, and 14 would be required to get to 67 votes in the Senate.
Some Republicans have lobbied for Trump to withdraw his emergency declaration. Retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee in a floor speech last week called for the president to reverse course and “avoid this dangerous precedent.” So far, Trump has shown no signs of backing down.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
news2mePosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 02:36 pm
I am so tired of the swamp & mean-stream media calling the wall a "campaign promise!"
It's about the security and safety of Americans. Americans and anyone with brains want security.
It's NOT A JOKE!
Pelosi has made it a joke! It must be nice to have a wall and personal security guarding her house. Are we paying for HER PERSONAL SECURITY?!
news2mePosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 03:07 pm
The more they vote against Trump, the more I want to vote for him in 2020.
TRUMP 2020!
I don't think Trump ever thought he might become president. He is a business man TRYING TO DO THE RIGHT THING for America. BUT AT LEAST HE IS TRYING TO BE A GOOD PRESIDENT!
OBAMA & friends knew Obama would make a good crook and was good at DOUBLE-SPEAK. He fleeced a lot of people during his reign and nobody knows where those "fines" went. Meanwhile he kept his sheeple in tow with smooth talk. He is probably still running things behind the scenes. He rammed thru tons of EXECUTIVE ORDERS, but that's ok. Right? He was going to shut down the gov't if the Rep. did not raise the debt limit. (But the mean-stream media only talk about the debt under Trump. Everything is TRUMP'S FAULT.) The Republicans caved. Obama got everything he wanted. OBAMA was NEVER FOR AMERICA and never will be.
John KloostermanPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 04:43 pm
Obama's good at double-speak?
Trump said he had the largest inauguration crowd. He did not. He told the UN he'd accomplished more than any other president. They laughed at him. He told CAPC he had 52% overall approval. The most generous polls put him at 48%. He condemned Kim for killing Warmbier. A few months later, he said Kim had nothing to do with it. He said he never knew about the Russia meeting. Then he said "why shouldn't I take advantage of an opportunity?" He campaigned on locking up Clinton. Directly after the election, he said "that was for the campaign, we don't care about that anymore."
He campaigned on the wall. He did nothing about it for two years. It's only now, after he lost Congress, that he started really pushing it. Obama used executive orders, and that was terrible. Trump is using national emergencies, and THAT'S terrible. If it was bad for Obama to use executive orders on immigration, it's bad for Trump to use national emergencies to bypass Congress--especially when he admits it's not something he has to do, just for convenience sake. If we're to fairly condemn Obama, we must also condemn Trump. Rand Paul is quite right to oppose both.
Dick FriedrichPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 04:31 pm
Then I guess these Republicans won't have a problem with the illegal aliens, the gang violence, the drugs coming across, and the terrorist problems that result from treating life as usual wrt the border. I'd be interested in hearing their solution.
John KloostermanPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 04:37 pm
Immigration is at its lowest point in decades, and most that do come over take busses or planes, because why go offroading when you can just fake a green card?
This isn't some sudden crisis. It's an ongoing problem, but even Trump said it wasn't something that had to be done.
LeeperPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 09:45 pm
Listen to the ranchers who live on the border. Drugs and illegal immigration was down when president Trump was first elected but it high now. Many are afraid to report because of fear of retribution from illegals. See conservative review for details. Also sexual abuse is estimated at 30 to 55 percent for women who make the illegal trip to the US.
Andy KnudsenPosted: Mon, 03/04/2019 11:30 pm
I oppose unnecessary, arbitrary declarations of "national emergency." It is a continuation of the pattern of executive overreach over the decades in America. It could lead a future Democrat president to declare an even worse "national emergency" and what ground will there be for Republicans to oppose him or her?
The resolution in Congress is kind of pointless, though, since President Trump can veto it.