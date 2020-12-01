Senate grills health secretary nominee

As California attorney general, Xavier Becerra sued the Little Sisters of the Poor to force them to provide contraception under Obamacare. During Tuesday’s Senate committee confirmation hearing, Republicans criticized the health secretary nominee for his lack of medical experience, support of abortion and socialized medicine, and attacks on religious liberty. In his opening remarks, Becerra said he was ready to help President Joe Biden tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

How are Biden’s other nominees doing? Senators also held a confirmation hearing on Tuesday for Biden’s pick for secretary of the interior. If confirmed, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., would be the first Native American to lead the department that has broad oversight over tribal affairs.

