Senate GOP readies for confirmation battles

WASHINGTON—President-elect Joe Biden revealed the picks for his economic team on Monday. He had already suggested he would nominate Janet Yellen to lead the Treasury Department, and he said Monday he would tap Neera Tanden, the CEO of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, to head the Office of Management and Budget. Staff members for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tweeted Sunday that Tanden, a former adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, had little chance of confirmation in the Republican-majority Senate.

Whom else does Biden plan to hire? So far, he has picked people who served in previous Democratic administrations. He selected Cecilia Rouse, who worked with both Obama and Clinton, to lead the Council of Economic Advisers. He chose Wally Adeyemo, a former Obama official, for deputy treasury secretary.

