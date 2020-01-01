Senate Democrats shoot down pro-life bills

WASHINGTON—A bill protecting infants who survive abortions died before reaching a final vote. Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked two pro-life bills, including the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would have required doctors to provide medical assistance to babies who survive botched abortions. Republicans needed 60 votes to advance the bills to a floor vote but only managed to garner 56.

Were there any surprises? Three Democrats voted yes: Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Doug Jones of Alabama, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Casey and Manchin also wanted a final vote on a measure that would protect unborn babies from most abortions after 20 weeks of gestation.

