Senate Democrats block infanticide prevention bill

WASHINGTON—Senate Democrats on Monday night blocked a bill that would require doctors to provide medical care to babies who survive abortions. Last week, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., introduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act that would require any healthcare practitioner present to seek to “preserve the life and health of the child,” including transporting the baby immediately to a hospital if it survived an abortion. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., objected to Sasse’s call for unanimous consent on Monday, calling the bill a political stunt. Unanimous consent would have allowed the bill to pass the Senate if no one objected.

Sasse introduced the bill in response to comments by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, in a radio interview endorsing a proposal that would have removed restrictions on third trimester abortions in the state. That bill failed in a subcommittee vote, but Sasse said that Northam’s comments amounted to “endorsing infanticide” and “betrayed the universal truth of human dignity and turned the stomachs of civilized people not just in this country but in every country on Earth.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could still hold a roll call vote on the legislation at a later date.