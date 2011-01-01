Senate delays vote on stimulus increase

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt by Democrats on Tuesday to force a vote on increased stimulus spending. The bill that passed the House on Monday would boost the already approved COVID-19 relief direct checks from $600 to $2,000 dollars. McConnell said the Senate would “begin a process” to address the issue.

Are any Republicans supporting the bill? Senate Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri, Marco Rubio of Florida, and David Perdue of Georgia also want the chance to vote on the measure proposed by President Donald Trump. Until Democrats can vote on the stimulus checks, they are refusing to reconsider the defense spending bill Trump vetoed last week. The House voted to overturn the veto on Monday.

