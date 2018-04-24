Senate delays hearing for VA secretary nominee

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee announced Tuesday it would postpone a hearing for VA secretary nominee Ronny Jackson amid questions about his ability to run the government’s second-largest department. Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, has served as White House physician since 2006, but critics say he lacks the experience needed to manage the VA. “We’ve got 360,000 people there,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. “Are they going to manage the secretary or is the secretary going to manage the VA? That’s a good question to ask, and he needs to answer it.” Rounds also claimed the committee has concerns about “serious” but “unsubstantiated allegations” against Jackson. President Donald Trump nominated Jackson last month to head the VA after firing David Shulkin amid an ethics scandal. White House spokesman Hogan Gidley on Tuesday defended Jackson’s long service record as proof of his ability to lead: “Adm. Jackson’s record of strong, decisive leadership is exactly what’s needed at the VA to ensure our veterans receive the benefits they deserve.”