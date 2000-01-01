Senate clears tax reform hurdle

WASHINGTON—The Senate voted to begin debate on the GOP tax reform bill Wednesday, putting Republicans one step closer to their goal of rewriting the U.S. tax code. All 52 Republican senators voted yes on the motion to proceed despite several members expressing concerns just hours before the vote. Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Steve Daines of Montana recently said they opposed the bill but ultimately fell in line with GOP leaders. The vote begins a 20-hour period of floor debate followed by a marathon series of amendment votes. House Republicans already advanced their version of the tax bill earlier this month, and the Senate plans to hold a final vote on its bill later this week. If Republicans succeed, House and Senate leaders will need to iron out differences between their two plans before passing along the legislation for President Donald Trump’s signature. Hours before the vote to begin debate, Trump spoke to supporters in Missouri and promised to sign the legislation. “This week’s vote can be the beginning of the next great chapter for the American worker,” Trump said. He added the planned tax cuts would be “rocket fuel” for the U.S. economy.