Congress delivers tax bill to Trump

UPDATE: House Republicans gave a final stamp of approval to tax reform legislation Wednesday, voting to send the legislation to President Donald Trump for his signature. The lower chamber passed the bill for a second time in two days after the Senate was forced to amend the legislation and send it back to the House early Wednesday morning. The final version passed the House 224-201, with 12 Republicans siding with Democrats. The bill now goes to Trump’s desk for his signature. Congressional Republicans plan to celebrate the largest legislative tax reform in 31 years at the White House with the president later Wednesday afternoon.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (10:11 a.m.): WASHINGTON—The Senate passed the Republican-backed tax overhaul early Wednesday morning, setting up a final vote in the House. House Republicans began celebrating Tuesday afternoon after passing an earlier version only to receive an alert the bill ran afoul of Senate rules. Senate leaders quickly scrambled to amend the legislation and pass the final package around 1 a.m. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was absent because he is recovering in Arizona from complications of chemotherapy, but the bill was still passed 51-48 along party lines. GOP leaders brushed off the rules violation as a minor glitch, but Democrats didn’t miss the opportunity to point out the mistake. “The House revote is the latest evidence of just how shoddily written the GOP tax scam really is,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. The House will vote again on the Senate amended version later Wednesday.