Seeking the welfare of Baltimore

The Rev. Rodney Hudson of Ames Memorial United Methodist Church in Baltimore knows the problems his city faces. His church is in Sandtown, where neighbors rioted in 2015 to protest Freddie Gray’s death in police custody.

“We have rat-infested places,” he told me. “We have high crime. Can’t negate that that’s some of the issues of Baltimore.” Those issues came to the national forefront this past weekend when President Donald Trump took aim at the city’s Democratic congressman, Elijah Cummings, on Twitter. The president tweeted that the congressional district was the “Worst in the USA … a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Cummings is chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating the White House and the Trump family’s business interests. He responded that it is his job to “conduct oversight of the executive branch” as well as “fight for my constituents.”

Cummings’ district is about 55 percent African American, and Trump’s tweets drew fresh accusations of racism. A group of clergy from the Washington National Cathedral, a congregation of The Episcopal Church, released a statement saying that such political discourse “violates each person’s sacred identity as a child of God” and “plays to racist elements in society.”

Some Republicans also criticized the president, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who on Monday called the remarks “outrageous and inappropriate.” Others, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson dismissed concerns the insults were racially charged.

Baltimore has long dealt with issues of government and police corruption and violence. While the city lowered its violent crime rate in 2018, it still had more than 300 homicides for the fourth consecutive year. In Sandtown, Pastor Hudson encounters drug addicts, families torn apart by violence, those troubled by mental health issues, and people who are hungry and homeless. He challenged Christians to focus on problems and solutions, not one or the other.

“How come we can’t focus on both? Let’s talk about what was said [by Trump] and how inappropriate it was, but here are the the solutions we’re going to work toward,” Hudson said. “Our rally isn’t going to be against Trump—our rally is going to be against poverty. Our rally is going to be for poor people to get them the help they need so they won’t feel hopeless and helpless.”

He said people know that they can knock on his door, even late at night, and he’ll give them a sandwich. “Our church is open seven days a week,” Hudson said. The church offers a youth program, community kitchen, food bank, and other services.

The Rev. Craig Garriott helped plant Faith Christian Fellowship, a congregation in the Presbyterian Church in America, in Baltimore in 1980. Now he serves as the executive director of Baltimore Antioch Leadership Movement, an organization that seeks to equip Christian leaders to serve their communities with emphasis on ministry to the poor. He had advice for politicians with their eye on Baltimore.

“I think one of the first things, whether one is a local or national politician, is to have a heart for the city,” Garriott said. “How can I love this great city that God loves? Jonah had a hard time loving Nineveh and really just wanted God to condemn the wicked city, but God was determined to show compassion.” He pointed to God’s command in Jeremiah 29:7 to “seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you.”

“How much do we speak critically about our city versus praying positively for it?” Garriott said.