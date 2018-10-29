Seeking out the Saudi crown prince

SAUDI ARABIA: London-based Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz returned to Riyadh, fueling rumors of intensified opposition within the House of Saud to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continuing as heir apparent. His brother Ahmed was heir to the throne until Mohammed replaced him—a move not favored by those opposing reforms like allowing women to drive, opposition now aggravated by the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Tumult within the royal family didn’t stop a delegation of President Donald Trump’s evangelical advisers from sitting down to meet Thursday with the embattled crown prince—despite the controversy over the many questions Saudi and Turkish officials have left unanswered in the wake of the Khashoggi murder.

In an op-ed published by The Washington Post Friday afternoon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “the order to kill Khashoggi came from highest levels of the Saudi government.”

On repeat: A couple reasons why a realpolitik U.S. stance toward the Saudis is needed.

UKRAINE: Protestant churches report a government crackdown in Lugansk—on the cease-fire line between Russian and Ukrainian forces battling in eastern Ukraine. Authorities demanded registration papers from churches and are warning that buildings will be confiscated and churches will not be allowed to meet in homes.

PAKISTAN: Islamist protests erupted in response to the Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Asia Bibi’s death sentence for blasphemy, and family members say she has no choice but to leave the country. Christians comprise about 2 percent of the population and World Watch Monitor found that a disproportionate number of Pakistani Christians work in janitorial jobs like sweeping the streets.

TURKEY: Turkish and U.S. forces began joint patrols around the Syrian town of Manbij only days after Turkey announced an offensive against a U.S. ally in the region: the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia. Turkey considers the militia to be terrorists, but they comprise the majority of the Syrian Democratic Forces the U.S. supports to fight ISIS.

IRAN: With a new round of U.S. sanctions slated to go into effect Sunday, scholars at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies have profiled the architects of Iranian repression.

UNITED STATES: International visitors who are part of the U.S. Exchange Program—including students, researchers, interns, and au pairs—will be the largest group of volunteers at Sunday’s New York Marathon.

UNITED NATIONS: State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is President Trump’s likely pick to replace U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, a decision the president says he will “probably” confirm next week.

EUROPE: Perhaps the European Union is right, and 2018 should be the last time we turn our clocks back (on Sunday).

To have Globe Trot delivered to your email inbox, email Mindy at mbelz@wng.org.