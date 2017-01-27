Seeking dignity in death for the unborn

A Texas law requiring abortion centers and hospitals to arrange for the burial or cremation of a baby who died after an abortion or miscarriage faced another setback last week when a federal judge issued an injunction against it.

The 2017 law banned current methods of disposing of fetal tissue, including disposal in a landfill and grinding the bodies up and flushing them into a sewer system. U.S. District Judge David Ezra called the law unconstitutional and ruled that requiring hospitals and abortion centers to provide dignified treatment of aborted or miscarried babies puts “substantial obstacles” between women and abortion and “would likely trigger a shutdown of women’s healthcare providers.”

Ezra added that the long list of cemetery, crematorium, and funeral home owners lined up to provide free or reduced cost disposal of the remains of a baby after an abortion or miscarriage would not amount to a “reliable” disposal system for Texas facilities.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said in a statement that the decision was “disappointing,” but pledged to continue defending the law: “I remain confident the courts will ultimately uphold the Texas law, which honors the dignity of the unborn and prevents fetal remains from being treated as medical waste.”

The state has been defending the law since December 2017, when a group of abortion centers and abortionists filed suit. A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against the law in January.

Joe Pojman, director of Texas Alliance for Life, told me he disagreed with Ezra’s opinion that the Texas law places an unconstitutional burden on women seeing an abortion.

“There are dozens of funeral services and burial services providers who have stepped forward saying they will work with any hospital to provide free funeral services or burial services,” Pojman said. “Judge Ezra did not give that significant weight in his opinion, unfortunately.”

In July, attorneys for the abortion providers suing the state agreed to a pre-trial court order that “they will not seek to introduce evidence concerning the monetary cost of compliance with the challenged laws, including the cost of collection, storage, transportation, and disposal of embryonic and fetal tissue remains.”

The stipulation came from evidence presented in court that showed the requirements would add between $.50 and $1.50 to the cost of each abortion.

“We have dozens of providers who are willing to help,” Pojman said. “Cost is not an issue. There’s just really no reason that this can’t go into effect. I think the plaintiffs’ main concern is that the state of Texas is recognizing the unborn child is a baby who has dignity that should be recognized.”

Texas is not alone in defending its law on the treatment of fetal remains. In 1990, Minnesota successfully upheld its 1988 law requiring burial or cremation of aborted or miscarried babies in Planned Parenthood of Minnesota v. State of Minnesota, with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the law “passes constitutional muster.”

Texas has 30 days to appeal Ezra’s ruling, and Pojman is confident Paxton will enter an appeal to the 5th Circuit and can convince the court that the law is not unconstitutional.

But with more than 55,000 abortions per year in Texas, he said the primary goal of the pro-life movement is to keep unborn children from being aborted.

“We need more votes in the Supreme Court to change the precedent that would allow Texas to truly protect unborn children throughout pregnancy from abortion,” Pojman said. “But until that day comes, surely we should be able to recognize the dignity of the unborn child who dies from abortion, and the child who dies from a miscarriage.”