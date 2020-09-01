Seeing without eyes

A recent discovery has scientists standing in awe of a marine creature that can see through its skin.

The brittle star, or Ophiocoma wendtii, can respond to light despite lacking eyes and a brain. Previous studies argued that merely responding to light does not fit the scientific definition of “vision.” But a study published in Current Biology on Jan. 2 shows that the creature not only reacts to changes in light but also can discern shapes, a clear indication of vision.

Brittle stars live in the bright, complex coral reefs of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. They change color from deep red during the day to beige at night. The species first caught researchers’ attention 30 years ago, when they discovered tiny crystal bumps that allow it to detect light and see shadows through its skin cover its entire body.

During the recent experiment, the animals sought out areas of contrast that mimicked coral structures, which offer shelter from predators. The scientists also found that during the day the red pigment narrowed the angle of light that could reach the sensors. A wider angle would cause blurring and make vision impossible.

The brittle star defies evolutionary explanations of its origins. According to Frank Sherwin, a zoologist with the Institute for Creation Research and author of The Ocean Book and Guide to Animals, fossils of brittle stars suddenly appeared in sedimentary rock layers as fully formed animals with no evidence of evolving from any lower life form.

“Non-evolutionary zoologists agree with evolutionists, the features and design of Ophiocoma’s ‘visual skin’ is not only strange and mysterious, but also astonishing, incredible,” Sherwin wrote on the institute’s blog. “However, creationists give glory to the Creator, not the creation.”

Researchers hope they can one day learn to imitate the design of the brittle star’s visual system.

“Sensing the environment and responding to a stimulus without having to wait for that signal to go all the way to the brain can save a lot of time,” Julia Sigwart, an evolutionary biologist at Queen’s University Belfast, told Nature. She said it could inspire the development of faster robots and image-recognition technology that doesn’t rely on a central control system.