Security tightens in Washington as inauguration nears

Supporters of the incoming president traditionally gather on the National Mall in Washington to welcome him on Inauguration Day before taking in a parade and attending parties throughout the city. But the National Mall will be closed for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration due to security concerns after riots at the U.S. Capitol last week. More than 26,000 National Guardsmen will secure the Capitol and surrounding areas, U.S. officials said.

What else is changing? Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked residents to stay home and travelers to cancel their trips to the area for the event. The home-sharing website Airbnb canceled all reservations in and around the capital the week of the inauguration. Starting this weekend, Delta Airlines will not allow passengers on flights to the area to check guns. Police vehicles have already shut down streets in a large swath of downtown Washington, and numerous Metro stations are expected to close, too. Biden had planned to ride an Amtrak train from his hometown of Wilmington, Del., on Inauguration Day just as he did for many years while serving in the U.S. Senate. He canceled those plans for security reasons.

Dig deeper: Read Marvin Olasky’s column about last week’s Capitol riots.