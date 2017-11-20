Second woman accuses Franken of misconduct

WASHINGTON—A second woman has accused Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., of sexual harassment. In a report published Monday, Lindsay Menz told CNN that Franken grabbed her buttocks while taking a photo with her at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. Franken was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008. Last week, Leeann Tweeden, a radio news anchor in Los Angeles, said Franken forcibly kissed her and groped her while she was sleeping during a USO Tour in 2006. In a statement to CNN, Franken apologized to Menz: “I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don’t remember taking this picture,” Franken said. “I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected.” Franken already faces a possible Senate Ethics Committee investigation into what happened with Tweeden. The senator said he welcomed the ethics review, and he apologized to Tweeden, as well. Menz contacted CNN hours after Tweeden’s story came out last week.