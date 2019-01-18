Second summit set for Trump, Kim
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 1/18/19, 02:56 pm
President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un near the end of February to try to coax the communist nation to give up its nuclear program. The White House announced the plans Friday after Trump met with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the location of the meeting will be made public later.
Trump had his first, historic meeting with Kim Jong Un last June in Singapore and two reached a vague denuclearization agreement, but little tangible progress has been made since.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 01/18/2019 04:02 pm
Cause the last one had such great results.