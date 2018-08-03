Second nor’easter in a week hits parts of U.S.
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 3/08/18, 10:13 am
Another brutal winter storm buried the Northeast in snow Wednesday. The nor’easter knocked out power to more than 800,000 customers in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York, some of whom still were waiting for utilities to come back on after a similar storm last week. Some areas got two feet of snow, and travelers struggled with dangerous roads, delayed trains, and canceled flights. A commuter train with more than 100 passengers derailed in Massachusetts, but no injuries were reported. The nor’easter took it easy on major cities in the Interstate 95 corridor, though. Central Park in New York City only got 3 inches of snow.
