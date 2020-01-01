Second federal execution delayed

A federal judge said her court needs to evaluate a claim that a man on death row is mentally unfit for the U.S. government to execute him. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday blocked the scheduled execution of Wesley Ira Purkey, 68, by lethal injection on Wednesday night at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind. Purkey was convicted in 2003 of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl and killing an 80-year-old woman. The judge issued a separate injunction that also blocks another execution scheduled for Friday and one in August. The U.S. Department of Justice immediately appealed the injunctions.

How recent is this claim of mental fitness? Chutkan noted that Purkey’s mental health has been in question since his trial. His lawyers said he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and doesn’t know why he’s on death row. Chutkan previously blocked several scheduled executions over concerns about the Justice Department’s new lethal injection protocol.

