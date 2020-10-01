Second coronavirus vaccine shines in trials

A week after Pfizer’s announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine showed overwhelmingly positive results in trials, Moderna released preliminary data on Monday showing its shot appears to be 94.5 percent effective. The company could apply for emergency use approval within weeks.

What’s next? President Donald Trump praised the quick development of Pfizer’s vaccine during a Friday news conference and said three other vaccines were in final trials and due to arrive “within a few weeks.” He also suggested that frontline workers and high-risk Americans could begin receiving a coronavirus vaccine “in a matter of weeks.” Widespread rollout would likely take longer. The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is supporting development and production of Moderna’s vaccine, as well as manufacturing and distribution for Pfizer’s.

