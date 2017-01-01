Search continues for missing plane parts in Indonesia

Indonesian authorities are closing in on finding the remaining parts of a Lion Air plane that crashed Monday, killing all 189 people on board. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft went into the Java Sea northeast of Jarkata, 13 minutes after it took off. Soerjanto Tjahjono, who heads the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency, said search teams reported they likely found the flight recorder underwater after detecting pings occurring at intervals of less than a second. The Indonesian navy said rescue workers also spotted a 72-foot-long object suspected to be part of the plane’s fuselage. Navy official Haris Djoko Nugroho said divers would attempt to recover the object, located 105 feet underwater, once more details emerge. Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the ministry would complete an inspection of Lion Air and review all low-cost airlines in the country.