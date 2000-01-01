Search continues for human remains in burned out Northern California

Hundreds of volunteers are still sifting through ash and debris in fire-ravaged Northern California looking for human remains before expected rains later this week complicate their efforts. Downpours could wash away bone fragments and turn dry ash into a thick paste. The list of people missing from the deadly Camp Fire dropped to around 1,000 names late Sunday, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea. That number is about 300 less than what was posted Sunday morning. Many of the missing may be safe and unharmed but unaware they are on the list. Also late Sunday, search and rescue teams found the remains of another person, the 77th killed in the fire, which consumed the town of Paradise, Calif., more than a week ago. A state incident report said the blaze destroyed 10,500 homes.