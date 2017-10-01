SEAL team nabs key player in 2012 Benghazi attack

U.S. Navy SEALs on Sunday captured a militant accused of playing an instrumental role in the 2012 attacks on two U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, that left U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans dead. The elite Navy team captured Mustafa al-Imam around Misrata, on Libya’s north coast. “Our memory is deep and our reach is long, and we will not rest in our efforts to find and bring the perpetrators of the heinous attacks in Benghazi to justice,” said President Donald Trump, who authorized the operation. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States would “spare no effort” to ensure al-Imam is held accountable. He faces a trial in U.S. District Court, the same path prosecutors followed with Abu Khattala, another man accused of playing a role in the Benghazi attacks. Khattala’s Washington, D.C., trial began earlier this month. Officials have not specified how al-Imam is connected to the events in Benghazi.