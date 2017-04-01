Scripps hopes for a better spelling bee ending

The 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway this week just outside Washington, D.C., with 291 students competing for the championship.

The youngest speller is 6-year-old Edith Fuller, a homeschooled kindergartner from Oklahoma. The pint-sized competitor—the youngest in bee history—got a rock star welcome from her fellow spellers, many of whom are twice her age and asked for selfies with her in the convention center hallways. Most of the competitors are in middle school, with 12- and 13-year-olds making up more than half the field. Fuller is one of 21 homeschoolers in this year’s bee. The majority of students—65.6 percent—go to public school. About one-quarter come from private or parochial schools.

Although bee organizers don’t track competitors’ ethnicity, students from the Indian-American community have dominated the contest for the last decade and appear poised to take the championship again this year. Their success is due in large part to two “minor league” bees open only to Indian-American students. Earlier this month, I profiled a speller from Houston going to the national bee for the first time. Raksheet Kota, like many of the contestants, began competing in the North-South Foundation spelling bee in first grade.

North-South Foundation spellers have won the Scripps bee for the last nine years. And for the last three years, the contest has ended in a tie. This year, organizers announced new tie-breaking rules. Before beginning the on-stage verbal spelling contest today, students completed a written spelling and vocabulary test Tuesday. In the event of a tie after tomorrow’s final round, the judges will turn to the written test in hopes of crowning a single champion.

After two rounds, both Fuller and Kota remain in the competition. Fuller made it through Round 2 by correctly spelling nyctinasty. Kota correctly spelled bienvenue.

