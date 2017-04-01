Scripps hopes for a better spelling bee ending

Redefining free speech on college campuses
Lawmakers in Wisconsin are trying to quell college protests that drown out speakers—mostly conservatives—sharing unpopular views on campus.
A string of violent demonstrations at colleges and universities across the country this year made national headlines. College administrators cancelled several speeches out of fear they could not control angry crowds of students. In November, University of Wisconsin-Madison students shouted down former Breitbart editor and conservative columnist Ben Shapiro.
A bill proposed by Republican state lawmakers calls for suspension or expulsion of students caught engaging in violence or disorderly conduct during a speech or presentation. Although the bill’s sponsors say it will protect free speech, critics note it stifles the speech of protesters and warn it will lead to a rash of “witch hunt” complaints filed by students from both ends of the political spectrum.
Wisconsin lawmakers will vote on the bill sometime in June. Although it might create more problems than it solves, free speech advocates say something must be done to shore up appreciation for the First Amendment on college campuses. Jeffrey Herbst, president and CEO of Newseum, warns changing attitudes about free speech threaten the foundation of democracy.
“With little comment, an alternate understanding of the First Amendment has emerged among young people that can be called ‘the right to non-offensive speech,’” he wrote in a recent white paper. “This perspective essentially carves out an exception to the right of free speech by trying to prevent expression that is seen as particularly offensive to an identifiable group, especially if that collective is defined in terms of race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual identity. The crisis is not one of the very occasional speaker thrown off campus, however regrettable that is; rather, it is a generation that increasingly censors itself and others, largely silently but sometimes through active protest.” —L.J.