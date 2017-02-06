Scripps crowns first solo spelling champ in four years

After three years of ties, the Scripps National Spelling Bee crowned just one champion this year. Ananya Vinay, a 12-year-old sixth-grader from Fresno, Calif., won the trophy after 35 grueling rounds by correctly spelling marocain, a ribbed crepe fabric used in women’s clothing. Ananya beat out 290 other spellers who began this year’s competition Tuesday. Six-year-old Oklahoma homeschooler Edith Fuller, the youngest speller in the competition, didn’t make it into Wednesday’s finals. Raksheet Kota, the 14-year-old eighth-grader from Houston profiled in WORLD last month, finished in a two-way tie for 5th place. After winning the competition, Ananya said she knew every word judges asked her to spell: “It’s like a dream come true. I’m so happy right now.” She is the 13th consecutive Indian-American to win the bee, and, like most of her predecessors, she honed her skills in two “minor league” bees open only to Indian-American students, the North South Foundation and the South Asian Spelling Bee.

