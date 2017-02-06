Scripps crowns first solo spelling champ in four years
by Leigh Jones
Posted 6/02/17, 11:01 am
After three years of ties, the Scripps National Spelling Bee crowned just one champion this year. Ananya Vinay, a 12-year-old sixth-grader from Fresno, Calif., won the trophy after 35 grueling rounds by correctly spelling marocain, a ribbed crepe fabric used in women’s clothing. Ananya beat out 290 other spellers who began this year’s competition Tuesday. Six-year-old Oklahoma homeschooler Edith Fuller, the youngest speller in the competition, didn’t make it into Wednesday’s finals. Raksheet Kota, the 14-year-old eighth-grader from Houston profiled in WORLD last month, finished in a two-way tie for 5th place. After winning the competition, Ananya said she knew every word judges asked her to spell: “It’s like a dream come true. I’m so happy right now.” She is the 13th consecutive Indian-American to win the bee, and, like most of her predecessors, she honed her skills in two “minor league” bees open only to Indian-American students, the North South Foundation and the South Asian Spelling Bee.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is the managing editor of WORLD's website.