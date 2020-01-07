Scientists invent ‘living’ robots

Researchers have refashioned frog stem cells into tiny robots that can move purposefully and heal themselves if injured. University of Vermont computer scientist Joshua Bongard admitted his team turned to biological organisms because life contains a complex artistry human technology cannot replicate. “There’s all of this innate creativity in life,” he said.

The 1-millimeter-wide robots, called xenobots, are “neither a traditional robot nor a known species of animal,” Bongard said. “It’s a new class of artifact: a living, programmable organism.”

In the study, published Jan. 13 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers harvested stem cells from African frog embryos, separated them into single cells, and incubated them. A computer generated thousands of possible designs for the xenobots and then used hundreds of simulations to find what combination of cells and body shapes would accomplish the behavior scientists wanted to achieve.

When the scientists cut and joined the cells according to the computer-specified design, the cells began to work together to form a support structure. Contracting heart muscle cells, for example, provided forward motion. The robots also demonstrated the ability to spontaneously move on their own.

The xenobots can also regenerate. When the researchers sliced the robots in half, they stitched themselves back together and continued moving. The bots eventually biodegrade into dead skin cells after they complete their job.

The scientists envision that “living” robots could one day deliver medicine to a specific part of the body, identify cancer, scrape plaque buildup out of arteries, and perform internal surgery. They could also search out or ingest toxic waste, radioactive contamination, or microplastics in the ocean.

But the new technology poses risks. Many people voice concerns about rapid technological developments that manipulate biological organisms. “That fear is not unreasonable,” Michael Levin, a co-lead researcher said. “When we start to mess around with complex systems that we don’t understand, we’re going to get unintended consequences.”

Only time and further research will tell us what will become of this invention. But this study does highlight that even secular researchers find the fingerprint of complex creativity in all living organisms. Evolutionary theory cannot explain it, and human technology cannot reproduce it. “Living systems are more robust, diverse, complex, and supportive of human life than any technology yet created,” the research team wrote.